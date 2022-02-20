Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 572,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,340. Cellectis has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.