Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

