Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $135.84 and a 1 year high of $246.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.