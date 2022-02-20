Centiva Capital LP Sells 10,302 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

