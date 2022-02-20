Centiva Capital LP Sells 82,931 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,931 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sunrun by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 502,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunrun by 26.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

