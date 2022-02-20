Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 189,950.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average of $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.40 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

