Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $126.42 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

