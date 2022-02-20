Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 533,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

