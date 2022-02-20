Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.22

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.22 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 79.30 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 18,067,485 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

