Chandra Vargeese Sells 10,603 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CTO Chandra Vargeese sold 10,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $24,598.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WVE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.