Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

