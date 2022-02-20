Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

