Christopher C. Womack Sells 4,746 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

