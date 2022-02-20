CIBC Downgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Hold

CIBC cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$53.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $2,488,772 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

