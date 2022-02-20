CIBC Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.96.

BMO stock opened at C$146.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$99.73 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.42.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

