Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.87.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,098 shares of company stock worth $2,874,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
