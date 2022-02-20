Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56-53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.75 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

CSCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 35,619,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Tobam lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.