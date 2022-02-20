Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19-13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.29 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 35,619,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.