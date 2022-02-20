Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

