Citigroup Inc. Invests $145,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $9,788,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.74 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.
AvePoint Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
