Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seneca Foods by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

