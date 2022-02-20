Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 939.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

