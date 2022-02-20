Citigroup Initiates Coverage on EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

