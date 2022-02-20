Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE CLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

