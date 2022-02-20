CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

CNHI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,660,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CNH Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 236,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,781,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after acquiring an additional 977,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

