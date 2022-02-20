Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 311.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.41 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

