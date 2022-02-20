Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $61.65, but opened at $69.08. Cognex shares last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 9,499 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

