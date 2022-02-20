Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

