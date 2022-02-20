Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

