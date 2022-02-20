Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Comerica posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

