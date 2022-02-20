Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €11.00 ($12.50) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of €9.12 ($10.36). The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.