Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 65572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerzbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

