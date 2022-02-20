Comparing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Markel and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.33 $2.43 billion $176.57 7.10 Lemonade $94.40 million 17.23 -$122.30 million ($3.39) -7.79

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Markel and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Markel currently has a consensus target price of $1,475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 128.22%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 18.88% 6.08% 1.77% Lemonade -189.90% -21.38% -15.42%

Summary

Markel beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

