Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as high as C$5.66. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 131,045 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$442.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

