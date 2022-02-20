Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,056. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,493 shares of company stock valued at $48,253,941.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.