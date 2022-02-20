Contrasting Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 610.03 -$25.36 million ($0.80) -2.54 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Quantum-Si has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Know Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -883.81% -176.18% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Know Labs and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Know Labs presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Know Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Know Labs is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: the Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID, and Particle, Inc. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.