Contrasting QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 8 14 1 2.70 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $205.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 26.94% 104.16% 22.18% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 5.59 $9.04 billion $7.87 21.30 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats BlackSky Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

