Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.