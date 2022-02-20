Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $136.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at $36,560,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

