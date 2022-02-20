CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,028 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of CoreCivic worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 196,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

