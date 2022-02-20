Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

