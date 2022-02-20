Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

