Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.33. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

