Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $897,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $270.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $282.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.