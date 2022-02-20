Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Excellon Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.