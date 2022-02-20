Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 682,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,515. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
