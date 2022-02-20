Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 682,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,515. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.