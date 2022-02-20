Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.