Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,096 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $241,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $243,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.