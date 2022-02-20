Credit Suisse AG Has $1.59 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 9.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $27.38.
