Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.26 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.